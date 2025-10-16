U Mumba have beaten Telugu Titans by a big margin in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex Stadium in Delhi. The final score of this PKL 2025 clash was 26-33. This was the 15th fixture for both sides in the ongoing PKL. After the win, U Mumba are in fifth position on the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table. Losers Telugu Titans still rank higher, at the third spot. Both sides are having 16 points. U Mumba's win and Bengaluru Bulls' loss to Patna Pirates help Dabang Delhi KC secure a top-two position, meaning a qualifier 1 slot against Puneri Paltan. Bengal Warriorz Clinch First-Ever Tie-Break Win, Defeat Telugu Titans After 45-45 Regulation-Time Thriller in PKL 2025.

Win For U Mumba

Dabang Delhi KC Seal Qualifier 1 Berth

A Dabang leap into the Top 2 🔥 Qualifier 1 🆚 Paltan, and a second chance at glory if they fall ❤️ #PKL12 #ProKabaddi #GhusKarMaarenge #DabangDelhiKC pic.twitter.com/S5ygh4shoy — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 16, 2025

