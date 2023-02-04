The Khelo India Youth Games is into its sixth day, with some exciting events in store, on Saturday, February 4. The day's action will begin at 7:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) with the basketball medal match. There are medal matches in shooting, cycling, gatka, athletics and gymnastics, which are to follow. The sixth day of the competition will end with the boxing medal event. Football and hockey are the non-medal events which will be contested on February 4. On Which Channel Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch Khelo India Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of KIYG 5th Edition.

Check KIYG 2023 Day 6 Full Schedule and Timings Here:

