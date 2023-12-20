Damian Lillard started hot in the Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA 2023-24 game, he needed just nine points to reach the 20K milestone, which he achieved in the first quarter only. With this feat he became only the fourth player to score 20000 points, with 5000 assists and 2000 3-PM. 33-year-old Damian Lillard has played a total of 12 seasons for the Trail Blazers and Bucks. The former Rookie of the Year winner has averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 793 regular-season games. The seven-time All-Star joined the Milwaukee Bucks in Oct 2023 in a mega trade. Los Angeles Lakers Unveil NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Banner Ahead of Game Against New York Knicks (Watch Video)

Damian Lillard in 20K Club During Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Game

Damian Lillard, the 51st player in NBA history to score 20,000 points. pic.twitter.com/uchJzqwQiw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)