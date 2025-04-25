What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

India's golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, has responded to all the online hate and trolling over the past few days with a strong statement. Chopra, who is organising 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' in India, invited Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for the event, which invited a lot of backlash on the internet in the wake of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which saw trollers not only send hate towards the two-time Olympics medalist and his family but also raise eyebrows over his loyalty towards the country. In a post on 'X', Chopra responded strongly, stating that his intentions were solely based as a sportsperson, and his love for India should not be questioned. The ace javelin athlete also expressed amazement at the fickleness people display, all while expressing his love for his motherland, India. Check the post below.

Neeraj Chopra Hitsback

