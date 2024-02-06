The fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is being held at Leh & Gulmarg. The 1st Chapter of Winter Games 2024 contained Ice Hockey & Ice-Skating games. On the final day of the Ice Hockey event, the Indian Army defeated ITBP 2-0 to clinch the title. They celebrated the win with a victory lap. Players waived the Indian flag and Indian Amry flag as fans cheered the winner side. Earlier in the tournament, the Indian Army defeated the Himachal Pradesh team in the semifinal, while ITBP advanced to the final defeating the Ladakh team. Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixtures and Full List of Sports Events To Be Held at KIWG 4th Edition

Indian Army Team Performs Victory Lap after Winning KIWG Final

