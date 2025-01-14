There were a lot of speculations built around Penta Zero Meido's debut on WWE. A lot of fans also believed that he will show up on the first WWE Raw on Netflix episode but that did not happen. But during the WWE Raw on Netflix's second episode fans were full of joy after Penta made his debut. Penta took on Chad Gable in his debut WWE match. Penta created an exciting move set, defeating Chad Gable to win his debut match in WWE. R-Truth Meets the Rock After WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, Says 'Finally Had a Chance To Meet the Final Boss'; Pic Goes Viral.

Penta Debuts at WWE Raw on Netflix

PENTA IS THE DEFINITION OF AURA.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eS8q294C1y— Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) January 14, 2025

Penta Makes His Entrance For First Time in WWE

