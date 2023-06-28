R Madhavan turned cheerleader for 106-year-old dadi, Rambai, who recently won three gold medals - one each in 100m sprint, 200m sprint and shot put at the 18th National Open Athletics Championships in Dehradun. The Bollywood star wrote, "106-yr-old bags 3 gold at Doon sports event.. NOW THIS IS TRUE INSPIRATION," on Twitter lauding the athlete. Check it out. Vedaant Madhavan, R Madhavan's Son, Verbally Commits to Virginia Tech in 2023!

R Madhavan Lauds Athlete Rambai:

106-yr-old bags 3 gold at Doon sports event.. NOW THIS IS TRUE INSPIRATION . 🙏🙏🤗🤗 https://t.co/7kpWb0NiMk — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 28, 2023

