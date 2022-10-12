R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan has committed to swim at Virginia Tech in the fall of 2023. " It has always been my dream college so I am absolutely thrilled to continue my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech," he said. FYI, the swimmer recently had won silver medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Vedaant Madhavan, R Madhavan's Son, Creates New Record in 1500m Freestyle At Junior National Aquatic Championships 2022.

Vedaant Madhavan Commits to Virginia Tech:

Vedaant Madhavan, Son of Famous Indian Actor, Commits to Virginia Tech https://t.co/HyxWkD88xd — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) October 11, 2022

