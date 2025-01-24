The 19th match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings on Friday. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings will be hosted at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The thrilling encounter between these two franchises will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. TV Presenters Stand on Chair While Interviewing Tall Marco Jansen Following His 4/13 in Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2025 Match, Pic Goes Viral.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙫𝙞𝙗𝙚 #SECvJSK Time for Friday night lights at St George's! Tickets still available at the stadium or online: https://t.co/QOZwm6lHt8 Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. #BetwaySA20 #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/q56hvJRNlq — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 24, 2025

