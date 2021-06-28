Deepika Kumari, on Monday, climbed on top of the global rankings recurve women by bagging a hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup stage 3 in Paris on Sunday. Following her monumental success, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the star archer.

Check Sachin's post on Twitter

Magnificent performance Deepika! You deserve all the success & recognition. Your performance at #ArcheryWorldCup in Paris is just a glimpse of what the world shall see at the @Olympics. Proud of your achievement & wishing you all the very best for the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/eexF4snzel — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 28, 2021

