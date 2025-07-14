Sam Konstas' failure continued as the Australia opener in his final innings on the ongoing Caribbean tour, departed for a duck off Shamar Joseph's bowling in the ongoing WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 on Day 2. Konstas poked his bat outside the off-stump line, and perished as the Australian ended up edging the ball into the safe hands of captain Roston Chase at gully, handing Shamar Joseph his first wicket of the second Australian innings. In three WI vs AUS 2025 Tests, Konstas has managed merely 50 runs, which include two ducks. WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025: West Indies Take Honors on Day 1 of Pink-Ball Match Against Australia.

Sam Konstas Falls For Duck

