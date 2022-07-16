Tajinderpal Singh Toor had to retire from the men's shot put event at World Athletics Championships 2022 without recording a single throw. The Indian athlete chose to retire from the event after a couple of practice puts and the reason is unknown for now.

Following a couple of practice puts, #TeamIndia’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor has chosen to pull out from competition at the #WCHOregon22. We’re wishing him a quick return! 🇮🇳 #BetterEveryDay pic.twitter.com/9JwrhMgbnE — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)