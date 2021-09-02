Indians had another day of not winning any medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Rahul Jakhar finished fifth in the Shooting P3 Mixed Pistol SH1 final while fellow shooter Akash ended in 20th place. Prachi Yadav, India's only athlete in canoe sprint, finished fourth in her event to qualify for the semifinal. Unfortunately, Aruna Tanwar had to withdraw from her repechage round in Taekwondo due to an injury. Para shuttlers Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli too lost their women's doubles match to China's Huihui MA and Shefang Cheng. In Men's Singles SL4 event, Suhas L Yathiraj defeated his German opponent in the opening match. Tarun Dhillon too won his opening match of this event. So did Pramod Bhagat, who made it to the Men's Singles SL3 semifinals with a win over his Ukrainian opponent. And Tarun Dhillon did the same in the Men's Singles SH6 event. Parul Parmar lost both her group matches in the Women's Singles SL4 event but Palak Kohli fought back from her opening match loss to win the next game in Women's Singles SU5 Group A. Lastly, in the shot put event, Arvind Kumar finished seventh. Check the updated medal tally.

See the recap here:

Here’s the roundup of 🇮🇳 at #Tokyo2020 today. We won some we lost some, but came through even stronger 💪🏼 Our para-athletes need your support now more than ever, so continue to support with #Cheer4India#Praise4Para@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/iLdlBqtGCY — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

