Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi are set to reunite for the OTT project showcasing the tennis duo's legendary partnership which will premier on Zee 5.

The incredible journey of my partnership with @Maheshbhupathi, with its ups and downs is coming to your screens through the lens of this extraordinary filmmaker duo @ashwinyiyer and @niteshtiwari22. Coming soon on #ZEE5. #LeeHesh @ZEE5India pic.twitter.com/qVHjwebzA8 — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) July 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)