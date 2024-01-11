Novak Djokovic is a man of many skills! The Serbian will be gunning for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam when he competes at Australian Open 2024 and ahead of the tournament, he was seen playing cricket but with a little twist. Djokovic took guard on the tennis court and started with a cricket bat when he faced a ball and missed it. He then had one of the officials grab him a tennis racquet. And as he took guard for a second time, he quickly swapped the bats and sent the ball flying into the crowd after hitting it with the tennis racquet in hand. Game Respects Game! Steve Smith Earns Praise from Novak Djokovic For His Tennis Skills at Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Is it too late to add him to the test squad?! From the sounds of it the selectors are open to trying things out...@DjokerNole • #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/VAJq2KFShr — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2024

'All-Rounder' Novak Djokovic

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)