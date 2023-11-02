Ons Jabeur avenged her Wimbledon final loss to Markéta Vondroušová with a 6-4, 6-3 win, making a comeback in the semi-final race after her loss to Coco Gauff in the group stages. But in the post-match interview she broke down in tears as she spoke about the ongoing conflict in Gaza. She also announced that she was donating part of her WTA Finals prize money to help the war-victims in Palestine. Coco Gauff Beats Ons Jabeur, Setting Up Iga Swiatek Showdown at WTA Finals 2023.

Ons Jabeur Promises to Donate Portion of WTA Finals Prize Money to War Victims in Palestine

Ons Jabeur says she’s donating a portion of her prize money to Palestine: “I am very happy with the win but I haven't been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy... I feel like… I am sorry. It’s very tough seeing children & babies dying every day.… pic.twitter.com/fVBz9McSjU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 2, 2023

