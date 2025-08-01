Triple H performed his trademark WWE 'water spitting' entrance at the White House after meeting US President Donald Trump. The American president signed an executive order to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test for school children in the country and it was done in the presence of several other top names. US President Donald Trump introduced Triple H as 'a man who you're not going to mess around with' and the WWE CCO (Chief Content Officer), whose real name is Paul Levesque, lauded the initiative of bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test. While leaving the White House, the 14-time WWE champion performed his iconic entrance and the video of the same was shared by the White House's official handle. Fact Check: Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan Renounced Fame To Serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? Here’s the Truth After Video of Him Dressed as a Monk Walking Barefoot Goes Viral.

Triple H Performs Iconic WWE Entrance at White House

ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN WHITE HOUSE X @TRIPLEH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2sBFWok5ZF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

