Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr defeat Al-Shorta 1-0 in the semi-final clash of Arab Champions Club on August 9. After the game, Al-Shorta player Ahmed Zero clicked a picture with the Al-Nassr captain. The Iraq player then took to Instagram to share his picture with Ronaldo. However, he captioned it 'With the second best player in history'. Ahmed's caption has created a lot of buzz on social media. 'Extremely Proud' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Helping Al-Nassr Clinch Arab Club Champions Cup For First Time in History With 2-1 Win Over Al-Hilal in Final

Al-Shorta Footballer Ahmed Zero's Caption for Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Viral

