The seventh day of the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022 is upon us and after Annu Rani's stunning performance, it is time for India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra to step up and perform once again. He would be among the many top stars in action on Day 7 of the multi-sports competition. Sony Sports Network channels would provide live telecast of the competition in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Sony Liv app.

Ready for a firing day 7 with the men's and women's 200m finals??? 🔥🔥🔥 Swipe 👈 for the schedule of day 7️⃣, medal standing, and click below to make sure you know how to watch and follow 👇#WorldAthleticsChamps — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 21, 2022

