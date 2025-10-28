WWE Raw is set to witness an exciting episode from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on October 27. CM Punk and Jey Uso will come face-to-face before battling each other for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. Also, Rusev will take on Penta in a No 1 contender's match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. For fans in India, WWE Monday Night Raw on October 27 can be watched on October 28, starting at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will be unable to watch WWE live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE live streaming online on Netflix, but after purchasing a subscription. WWE RAW Tonight, October 27: CM Punk, Jey Uso Come Face-to-Face Before World Championship Clash, Penta vs Rusev No 1 Contender’s Match for IC Title and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Streaming Online

Kal #WWERaw par: 👀 CM Punk aur Jey Uso aamne samne 👊 Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez 💥 Penta vs. Rusev - #ICTitle No. 1 Contender’s Match Tune in at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/cHCmE0dw7x — WWE India (@WWEIndia) October 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)