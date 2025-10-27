A fascinating episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is on the cards for fans and it will witness some interesting segments and matches, leading up to Saturday Night's Main Event. The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, will host WWE Monday Night Raw on October 27 and WWE Raw live streaming online can be watched in India from 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). CM Punk and Jey Uso will come face-to-face one final time before they share the ring together and battle for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City. WWE SmackDown Results, October 25: Jade Cargill Turns Heel, Drew McIntyre Knocks Out Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Rusev and Penta are also set to go one-on-one and it will be for determining who the no 1 contender is to face Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. What will Paul Heyman, along with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, say after being left out of the battle royal last week to determine CM Punk's opponent for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? There's more expected on Raw and here is the complete match card.

WWE Raw General Manager Makes Announcements Ahead of Monday Night Raw on October 27

MONDAY NIGHT RAW NEWS@ScrapDaddyAP has some OFFICIAL announcements ahead of tomorrow night’s RAW! 📺: MONDAY 8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/YCFE3YuR8a — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025

CM Punk, Jey Uso Come Face-to-Face Before WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

CM Punk and Jey Uso will come face-to-face and this is set to be an explosive confrontation between the two superstars. Jey Uso has made it absolutely clear that he would not let anything get in the way of him becoming world champion and showed it by throwing his brother Jimmy during the battle royal last week on Raw. After the match, he and CM Punk had a bit of a heated face-off and that is set to continue. For the unversed, Seth Rollins was stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last week after he was sidelined due to injury. Fans can expect a verbal battle between the two to ensue and some blows to be exchanged as well. CM Punk to Face Jey Uso for Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event After Seth Rollins Stripped of Title Due to Injury.

Rusev vs Penta No 1 Contender's Match for Intercontinental Championship Match

Rusev and Penta are two superstars who could absolutely tear the house down with a great match on WWE Raw. Both have been chasing Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship and now, they have an opportunity to challenge him directly for the title as they go up against each other. Both have had interferences in each other's matches with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship and it is only fitting that the better candidate to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship is determined tonight. Fans can expect a good match, but Dominik Mysterio is likely to interfere, leading to a Disqualification and eventually setting up a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental title sometime down the line.

Roxanne Perez vs Nikki Bella

Roxanne Perez will take on WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a singles match. Last week, Nikki Bella came to the rescue of WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer after she was attacked by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. This is the first time both superstars will meet each other one-on-one in a WWE ring and it is expected to be a good match. Eventually, Raquel Rodriguez is likely to interfere, leading to Stephanie Vaquer coming out to make the save this time around. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

Other Matches/Events to Look Forward to

The equation between Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy is also set to be looked out for. Jimmy Uso had made it clear that he would not stop at nothing to win the battle royal last week, but instead, saved his brother Jey throughout the match, only to be eliminated by him. Are the Usos still good, or is a split incoming? It will also be interesting to see if Jimmy Uso is there after he was taken out with a steel chair by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown last week. Plus, we are likely to hear more from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, along with Paul Heyman, on their betrayal of Seth Rollins and what lies in the future for them.

