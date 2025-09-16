An exciting episode of WWE Monday Night Raw awaits fans on September 15. The MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, will host the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on September 15 and it will start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). John Cena is set to be present in the show in front of his home crowd and CM Punk and his wife AJ Lee, are set to have a confrontation with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, among other things planned for the show. Unfortunately, WWE fans will not be able to watch WWE Raw live telecast in India as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE Raw live streaming online on the Netflix app and website, but after purchasing a subscription plan. WWE RAW Tonight, September 15: John Cena to Make Appearance, CM Punk and AJ Lee Set for Face-Off Against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Streaming Online on Netflix

The GOAT returns to #WWERaw! 🐐 Tune in tomorrow at 4:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/z5tK4bjY8h — WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 15, 2025

