With just a week or so remaining for WrestleMania 41, WWE SmackDown from Washington featured an explosive episode, where almost every Blue Brand superstar made an appearance, and set the stage perfectly for the show of shows on April 19. However, a few notable misses were also there, with no CM Punk or Roman Reigns in attendance, dulling the atmosphere a bit. WWE Wrestlemania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

In a highly emotional promo, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes addressed his fans and talked about how John Cena, his WrestleMania 41 opponent, is trying to break his connection with the WWE universe. Rhodes then proceeded to elaborate on every WWE Title belt, including Cena's Spinner belt, to finally assert that the American Nightmare will leave WrestleMania 41 as the champion despite all odds.

Ahead of the WrestleMania 41 match, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest were to come face-to-face, but the former attacked the latter during his entrance. As Priest was being taken backstage, the match was converted into a Sin City Street Fight, after which Priest came out again and started a brawl with Drew. However, McIntyre used his brute strength and stairs to lay Priest to rest outside the ring, making a huge statement.

Women's Gauntlet Match for No.1 Contenders Match for Tag Team Championship

Bayley and Baszler start off the match, as their tag partners Lyra Valkyria and Zoey Stark look on from the corner. Baszler is the first to get pinned, which saw the team of Natalya and Maxxine Dupri come out, but soon were also eliminated as Bayley countered Dupri into a pin. Michin and B-Fab also suffered the same fate as others, getting removed from the match quickly. Piper Niven and Alba Frye came out, which saw the duo challenge a tired Bayleya and Valkyria. However, after several back-and-forths, Valkriya pinned Fyre to advance to WrestleMania 41 and challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for championship belts.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany took on Roxanne, where both wrestlers kicked off with many technical moves before the latter used an illegal move to take advantage. Regardless, Stratton came back and took control of the tie, eventually hitting Perez with her finisher to pick the win. But as expected, Charlotte Flair attacked the champion before Wade Barrett intervened.

Randy Orton, LA Knight Prevail Over Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa

In an impromptu tag match, after Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attacked Randy Orton, who was aided later by LA Knight, the former Bloodline members gained an initial advantage. Orton and Knight did try to make a comeback, but were foiled again and again by Sikoa and Tonga. John Cena Shares Virat Kohli’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ Photo With Diamond-Studded T20 World Cup Ring After Ace RCB Batter Stars In MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

After Orton and Sikoa took their brawl to the stands, LA Knight hit Tonga with BFT to claim a win, but was attacked by Jacob Fatu, who left his stamp of authority by leaving an unconscious US champion in the middle of the ring days before their WrestleMania 41 clash.

In other matches of the night, firstly, Rey Fenix claimed his second win in as many weeks, pinning Berto. Secondly, Zelina Vega clashed with Chelsea Green, which ended in a count-out win for the former, as the Women's US Champion complained outside the ring as the referee did the 10-count.

