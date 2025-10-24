WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to bring another edge of the seat episode for fans on October 25. The episode is set to be aired from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona and it will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will clash with Kiana James while Fraxiom vs DIY tag team battle is also on the cards. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch WWE SmackDown live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE SmackDown live streaming on Netflix app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. WWE SmackDown Tonight, October 24: Tiffany Stratton To Face Kiana James, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre Set For Appearance and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Now the US Champion, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is ready to unleash chaos on SmackDown! 😤 pic.twitter.com/g2d6FuWlar — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2025

