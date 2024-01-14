India's Yogesh Singh achieved a memorable feat when he won the gold medal in the men's 25m standard pistol event at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Indian shooter scored 572 to win the top prize ahead of Mongolia's Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan who won the silver. The bronze medal was won by Kazakhstan's Nikita Chiryukin. A day ago, Vijayveer Sidhu won the silver medal in men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol in the Asian Olympic Qualifier and secured a 17th quota for India in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024. Vijayveer Sidhu Secures India's 17th Paris Olympic 2024 Quota in Shooting, Wins Silver Medal in Men's 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol Event at Asian Qualification Championship.

Yogesh Singh Wins Gold Medal

A happy Sunday indeed as 🇮🇳's Yogesh Singh shines with a glorious #Gold 🥇 in Men's Standard Pistol event at the #AsianOlympicQualifiers🔫, Jakarta 🥳 Many congratulations champ 🥳👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wgUZynhEYP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 14, 2024

