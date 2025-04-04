Aadit Palicha, Zepto Co-Founder and CEO, Responds to Minister Piyush Goyal’s India vs China Startup Comparison, Says Country Needs To Build Consumer Internet Companies

Aadit Palicha, Zepto Co-Founder and CEO, Responds to Minister Piyush Goyal’s India vs China Startup Comparison, Says Country Needs To Build Consumer Internet Companies
Minister Piyush Goyal, Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons, X/@aadit_palicha)
Apr 04, 2025

Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha responded to the India vs China comparison by the Minister of Commerce & Industry during Startup Mahakumbh 2025. Palicha said, "It is easy to criticise consumer internet startups in India, especially when you compare them to the deep technical excellence being built in US/China." He defended Zepto, which had 1.5 lakh people working for it and making a living. Further, he said that all the big AI players started as consumer internet companies. India, on the other hand, did not build great internet companies locally, which could drive innovations due to having the best data, talent and capital. India vs China Startup Reality Check by Piyush Goyal! Fancy Ice Cream, Food Delivery or EV, Semiconductors & AI? Commerce and Industry Minister Schools Indian Founders and Shark Tank Judges at Startup Mahakumbh 2025.

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Defended Its Delivery Business Against Remarks of Piyush Goyal, Encouraged To Build Great Internet Companies

Minister Piyush Goyal's Video on India vs China Startups 

