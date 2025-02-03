Bharti Airtel’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Gopal Vittal, has been appointed as the Acting Chair of the GSMA Board. The development follows his recent re-election as Deputy Chair of the GSMA, an organisation that represents over 1,100 companies in the global telecommunications industry. The GSMA Board consists of 26 members, which represent major operator groups and smaller independent companies. Together, they represent nearly 5 billion connections globally. In his new role, Gopal Vittal will aim to strengthen the telecom industry and infrastructure in India. BSNL Announces Free BiTV on Every Plan, Including INR 99 Voice-Only Plan.

Gopal Vittal Appointed As Acting Chair of GSMA Board

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & MD of Bharti Airtel and Deputy Chair of GSMA, has been appointed as the Acting Chair of the GSMA Board. Gopal was recently re-elected as Deputy Chair. GSMA represents the global telecommunications industry, comprising over 1,100 companies from… pic.twitter.com/UAtbKRz8o3 — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) February 3, 2025

