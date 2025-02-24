Alibaba Group has announced a major investment of RMB 380 billion (approximately USD 53 billion) over the next three years. As per the official blog post, the investment will be directed to enhance its cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. It will surpass Alibaba’s total AI and cloud spending from the past decade. The investment is said to help Alibaba to scale its AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure so that businesses and developers have the tools to innovate and grow. MWC 2025: South Korean Telcos To Showcase AI Technologies at Upcoming Mobile World Congress.

