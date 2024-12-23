Apple M5 series chip, based on TSMC's advanced N3P node, will go on mass production and begin in the first half of 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone maker will start mass production of chips, including M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max and finally, M5 Ultra, around the first half of 2025, the second half of 2025 and in 2026, respectively. Ming-Chi Kuo posted that the M5 Pro, M5 Max and M5 Ultra will use SoIC packaging and 2.5D packing called SoIC-mH. He said this would improve CPU and GPU designs' production yields and thermal performance. Kuo said Apple's high-end chips would be better suited for AI inferencing. iPhone 15 Flipkart Sale: Apple’s Smartphone Available at Discounted Price Ahead of Christmas 2024; Know Features, Specifications and Offers.

Apple to Begin Mass Production of M5 Series Chip in First Half of 2025

Apple M5 series chip 1. The M5 series chips will adopt TSMC’s advanced N3P node, which entered the prototype phase a few months ago. M5, M5 Pro/Max, and M5 Ultra mass production is expected in 1H25, 2H25, and 2026, respectively. 2. The M5 Pro, Max, and Ultra will utilize… https://t.co/XIWHx5B2Cy — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 23, 2024

