Elon Musk announced a new feature on xAI's Grok model called "Ask @Grok". Using this feature, the users need to add @Grok to any post on X platform, and Grok will provide answers related to that post. Grok's new feature is aimed to provide details related to that post on the social platform. Grok AI recently received several new features that allow the users to have a better artificial intelligence experience via chatbot on the dedicated app, web version and on X platform. Grok App New Update: iOS Users Can Now Edit Images Generated With xAI Chatbot.

Elon Musk Announced New Grok AI Feature Called 'Ask @Grok'

Ask @grok is now live. Just reply to a post with @grok! https://t.co/8UpSfX6LKX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)