The Grok app on the iOS platform received a new update allowing the users to edit the images after generating them. The option was available in Grok 2 on the web version; however, now, Grok 3 users can access it on their iPhones. It lets them change the details such as colours, shapes and backgrounds, among other things. xAI may roll out this feature soon for the Android app. Grok Web New Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces ‘Custom Instructions’ Feature To Let Users To Personalize Grok AI’s Response Style.

Grok iOS App Received Image Editing Feature

Image editing has been enabled on Grok app for iOS. https://t.co/zedz8P6bKa pic.twitter.com/LBfGncPUe0 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)