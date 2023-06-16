Global leading crypto exchange firm Binance’s French wing is under investigation by local French authorities. The firm has been accused for alleged ‘illegal’ provision of digital asset services to local customers and for conducting aggravated money laundering. Artificial Intelligence Based Technologies Will Snatch Away 8 Lakh Jobs in Hong Kong by 2028, Predicts Study.

Binance Being Investigated In France:

BREAKING: Binance is under investigation in France, accused of money laundering. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2023

