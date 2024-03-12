Bitcoin price rise is not slowing down as after hitting the $71,000 mark a few days back, the cryptocurrency leader has gone beyond the $72,000 mark for the first time. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the rise in Bitcoin price was recorded at $72,880 on March 11, 2024. The report said that the cryptocurrency rose nearly 5%. The report further said that hitting a $72,000 mark shows the advancing crypto for the sixth straight day and that it had taken almost 70% of gains due to the increased inflows into US exchange-traded funds. The report further highlighted that investors have poured around $10 billion in new Bitcoin ETFs in two months since the launch in the US. Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 71,000 Mark for First Time Due to Boosted Demand From Investors: Report.

Bitcoin Price Crosses $72,000 Mark:

Bitcoin Price Reaches $72,000, Know How To Create Price Trend Curve:

To create a price trend curve from the hexadecimal numbers "48 61 68 61 20 74 72 75 65," we must first convert them to decimal form. Here are the conversions from hex to decimal: 72, 97, 104, 97, 32, 116, 114, 117, and 101.#Bitcoin has reached a value of $72,000 https://t.co/uXPq6bdSfV pic.twitter.com/enV06mtQyt — Crypto Signal (@SwapSignal) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)