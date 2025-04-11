The Bitcoin price recovered from its fall to USD 77,000 today. The BTC price rose to the USD 80,000 mark and is likely to rise further as the price in the crypto market appears to show an upward trend. The cryptocurrency maintained its steady pace of growth for weeks until its recent fall below USD 77,000. As of 11:05 AM IST, the Bitcoin price is USD 80,798. TCS Salary Hike Put on Hold? CHRO Gives Important Update Regarding April Wage Hikes.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Rose Today to USD 80,000 (61,000 Pounds)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)