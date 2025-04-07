The Chinese stock market opened with a sharp 10% drop, triggering panic across regional markets. Taiwan’s stock index also crashed by 9.8% at the open. The ripple effect was felt across Asia; Hong Kong fell 8.8%, Singapore dropped 5.5%, and Malaysia declined 4%. The sudden market crash has raised fears of deeper financial instability across Asia, with investors bracing for possible government intervention. DeepSeek AI Drives USD 1.3 Trillion in China’s Stock Market Making It ‘More Attractive' Option Than India.

China Stock Market Crashes 10% at Open

BREAKING 🚨 CHINA STOCK MARKET DOWN 10% AT OPEN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 7, 2025

Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia Markets Deep in Red

BREAKING: 🇸🇬 Singapore stock market down 5.5%, 🇲🇾 Malaysia down 4%, 🇭🇰 Hong Kong down 8.8%. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 7, 2025

