Bitcoin price has fallen way farther than before today. It was expected to rise in the coming days; however, it dropped before it could touch the USD 1,20,000. As of 11:37 AM IST, BTC price was USD 1,13,684. During the night, the cryptocurrency was down to USD 1,12,247, marking more than USD 7,000 in price decline. The crypto market expects the Bitcoin price to cross the USD 1,30,000 mark in the coming days. Reserve Bank of India Likely To Keep Repo Rates Unchanged in Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meet on August 6: Report.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Slowly Rising After Touching USD 1,12,247

