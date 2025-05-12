  • Entertainment
    Bitcoin Price Today, May 12, 2025: BTC Price Surpasses USD 1,04,000 Mark, Shows Upward Trend

    Bitcoin price on May 12, 2025, rose to USD 1,04,441.14, showing steady gains from USD 103,205.86 a day earlier. The BTC price crossed the USD 1,00,000 mark, which signals market recovery and upward momentum.

    Bitcoin Price Today, May 12, 2025: BTC Price Surpasses USD 1,04,000 Mark, Shows Upward Trend
    Photo Credits: File Photo
    Socially Team Latestly| May 12, 2025 03:29 PM IST

    Bitcoin price today on May 12, 2025, is trading at USD 1,04,441.14 at 2:52 PM IST. Earlier today, the crypto coin price was USD 104,192.23 as of 3:11 AM IST. The cryptocurrency has shown steady growth in recent days. Yesterday, the BTC price stood at USD 103,205.86, marking a strong upward trend. After staying below the USD 100,000 mark for some time, Bitcoin price has now crossed this key level. Last week, Bitcoin was trading between USD 94,000 and USD 96,000, showing early signs of a recovery. The steady rise of BTC price highlights growing market confidence and strong momentum. Adani Power Share Price Today, May 12: Adani Power Shares Jump 6% After Securing Major Power Supply Contract.

    Bitcoin Price Today, May 12

