Bitcoin Price Today, May 12, 2025: BTC Price Surpasses USD 1,04,000 Mark, Shows Upward Trend

Bitcoin price today on May 12, 2025, is trading at USD 1,04,441.14 at 2:52 PM IST. Earlier today, the crypto coin price was USD 104,192.23 as of 3:11 AM IST. The cryptocurrency has shown steady growth in recent days. Yesterday, the BTC price stood at USD 103,205.86, marking a strong upward trend. After staying below the USD 100,000 mark for some time, Bitcoin price has now crossed this key level. Last week, Bitcoin was trading between USD 94,000 and USD 96,000, showing early signs of a recovery. The steady rise of BTC price highlights growing market confidence and strong momentum.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 12

May 12, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $104,441.14 (BTC-EUR): €93,833.47 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 12, 2025

