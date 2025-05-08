Bitcoin Price Today, May 8, 2025: BTC Price Jumps to USD 99,000, May Cross USD 1,00,000 Mark Soon

Bitcoin price has risen constantly today after its recent falls. The BTC price has now touched USD 99,300 Mark as of 10:14 AM IST and is likely to cross USD 1,00,000 valuation soon. The cryptocurrency's price started rising from 01:05 AM IST, and the graph shows that it began to go upwards without any significant fall. With this rate, Bitcoin may sustain the USD 1,00,000 or above price in the future. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 8, 2025: Coal India, Tata Chemicals, and Dabur Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Rose to USD 99,000, May Cross USD 1,00,000 Today

JUST IN: $99,000 Bitcoin — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) May 8, 2025

