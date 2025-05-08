  • Sports
    Bitcoin Price Today, May 8, 2025: BTC Price Jumps to USD 99,000, May Cross USD 1,00,000 Mark Soon

    Bitcoin price has increased in past hours from midnight and reached to USD 99,000 mark. Soon, the BTC price may cross USD 1,00,000 mark achieving a new high. The cryptocurrency has witnessed rise and fall but it never crossed USD beyond the USD 99,000 price.

    Bitcoin Price Today, May 8, 2025: BTC Price Jumps to USD 99,000, May Cross USD 1,00,000 Mark Soon
    Representative Image
    Socially Kalpeshkumar Patelia| May 08, 2025 10:22 AM IST

    Bitcoin price has risen constantly today after its recent falls. The BTC price has now touched USD 99,300 Mark as of 10:14 AM IST and is likely to cross USD 1,00,000 valuation soon. The cryptocurrency's price started rising from 01:05 AM IST, and the graph shows that it began to go upwards without any significant fall. With this rate, Bitcoin may sustain the USD 1,00,000 or above price in the future. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 8, 2025: Coal India, Tata Chemicals, and Dabur Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

    Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Rose to USD 99,000, May Cross USD 1,00,000 Today

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

