Bitcoin price has slightly recovered after a recent fall to USD 110,000; however, the cryptocurrency remains below the all-time high mark achieved a few days back. The BTC price was the highest on September 5, 2025, at USD 112,977.4 at 1:30 PM UTC. However, compared to the last historic high of USD 123,332, it still falls short. In the future, the crypto may see a rise, but right now it is stable at USD 111,109 at 2:31 PM IST. Meta Hiring Contractors in US To Develop Hindi-Language AI Chatbot Designed for Indian Users: Report.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Back at USD 1,11,000 Mark After Recent Fall

