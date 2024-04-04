OpenAI is attempting to recruit Tesla engineers. ChatGPT maker recognised for its AI research, is reportedly offering Tesla engineers with hefty compensation packages, creating significant competition for talent. Once on the same team, Sam Altman's OpenAI and Elon Musk are now in conflict. The conflict escalated when Elon Musk alleged OpenAI's shift from a non-profit to a "capped profit" entity violated its founding ethos. As per a report of CBS News, Elon Musk has recently taken his former ally to court, filing a lawsuit claiming OpenAI has diverged from its original noble mission by prioritising profit. As a response, OpenAI released a batch of emails from Elon Musk that show he originally wanted to incorporate OpenAI into Tesla for-profit. The legal clash reveals the intense competition surrounding artificial intelligence. As per reports, Elon Musk is also raising compensations of its AI engineers to wardoff poaching from the likes of OpenAI. X Latest Update: Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out No-Cost Premium Upgrades and Ad Revenue Sharing for Users Surpassing Verified Follower Counts Over 2500 and 5000; Check Details.

OpenAI Is Attempting To Recruit Tesla Engineers

BREAKING: OpenAI is attempting to recruit Tesla engineers by offering massive compensation packages. pic.twitter.com/KMVAL32gzZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 3, 2024

Tesla Raising Compensation of Its AI Engineers To Avoid Poaching

Tesla is raising compensation for its artificial intelligence engineers in a bid to ward off poaching from the likes of OpenAI, Elon Musk said https://t.co/SE8chABKye — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 4, 2024

