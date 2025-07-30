OpenAI has introduced a 'study mode' in ChatGPT, which provides step-by-step guidance to students instead of giving them quick answers. The AI company said the ChatGPT 'study mode' will be available to the Free, Plus, Pro and Team users for now. The ChatGPT Edu users will receive this update in the next few weeks. OpenAI said that this new 'study mode' would assist students in challenging homework problems, prepare for exams and help them explore new concepts. Google Web Guide: Google Introduces Gemini-Powered Feature To Sort and Organise Search Results for Better User Experience; Know How To Use It.

OpenAI Introduced Study Mode in ChatGPT for Students

Introducing study mode in ChatGPT — step by step guidance for students rather than quick answers: https://t.co/ApflmVtu2Y — Greg Brockman (@gdb) July 29, 2025

