Cognizant has reportedly increased the retirement age for its employees in India to 60 years. In an internal memo shared with its employees, the company announced that the change applies to all associates in India, including those who have relocated onsite without a payroll change. According to a report of Times of India, Cognizant has increased the India retirement age to 60 years, which was previously at 58 years. An employee's pension fund will close at the age of 58 unless special permission is obtained from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to continue it. The retirement policy has been in effect since November of last year. Under the policy, the contributions that would go into the pension fund will instead be redirected to the employee's provident fund. ‘You Can Change the World in 10 Hours’: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Highlights Importance of Quality of Work Over Quantity Towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ Goal.

Cognizant Raises Retirement Age of Its Indian Employees From 58 to 60 Years

🚨 Cognizant has raised the retirement age for its India employees from 58 to 60 years. pic.twitter.com/Zr9rq1tyc8 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) January 11, 2025

