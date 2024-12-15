An old email complaining about an employee’s “farting issue” at Cognizant has gone viral, sparking a wave of reactions online. The email, dated 2017, is addressed to the HR department and highlights the "farting issues" of an employee named Bimal Behera, with the subject line reading, "Bimal Behera's farting issue." The email humorously describes the unpleasant experience of colleagues in a cramped office space. The email reads, "We have had some near death experience yesterday when Bimal was farting on a recursive mode," and goes on to explain the health concerns of one employee who suffers from asthma. As the screenshot spreads, netizens are divided, with some calling the email fake and others jokingly declaring it a "national issue." One user even suggested Behera cut back on "daal and potatoes" to solve the problem. Manager Reveals How His Gen Z Employee Took One-Week Leave To Recover From Break Up, Viral Tweet Ignites Work Culture Debate.

‘Bimal Behera’s Farting Issue’

'This is a Fake Email' X User Dismisses Viral Farting Complaint

This is a fake email like yes madam one.. I can’t find any Bimal Behera from Cognizant on LinkedIn — Manish Nagori (@Kneeche) December 14, 2024

X User Calls Viral Email a 'National Issue'

This is the biggest national issue. How Bimal would respond? What will the HR do to clear the air, literally? How can I be in CC in that email? These are national level kind of questions that we needs answers of. — Ankit Uttam (@ankituttam) December 14, 2024

'Eat Less Dal and Potatoes' User Suggests Solution for Bimal Behera's Farting

Ask them eat less daal and potatoes — Maani (@Puttu_MaaNi) December 14, 2024

X User Asks How Was the Issue Addressed

I am more interested in how this concern was addressed? 🤔 — Hemanth Shanthigrama (@shanthigrama) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)