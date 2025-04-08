Days Gone Remastered game will be launched on April 25, 2025. It is available for pre-order in India at INR 2,999 for PlayStation. Bend Studio announced, "Prepare for the Broken Road by upgrading for $10 now: bendstudio.com/preorder. If you have the PS4 disc version, you will be able to upgrade for $10 on launch day and receive all pre-order bonuses" The Days Gone Remastered includes new game modes such as Survival Arcade, SpeedRun, Permadeath, Horde Assault. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 8, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Bend Studio's Days Gone Remastered Launching on April 25, 2025

Days Gone Remastered arrives this month on April 25! Prepare for the Broken Road by upgrading for $10 now: https://t.co/WgACuYMG8M pic.twitter.com/fryoZQlahG — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) April 7, 2025

