As Bitcoin hit USD 1,02,000, other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Shiba Inu coin, witnessed a massive price increase in the past two days. The Dogecoin price continued to rise by 3% as per reports and currently reached USD 0.45. It is expected to hit USD 1 price soon amid the bull run. Meanwhile, the burn rate of the Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) increased by 7%, and the price is expected to set the stage for a 50% rally. Bitcoin Price Hits All-Time High Crossing USD 100,000 Mark on Optimism Over Donald Trump’s Crypto Plans.

Dogecoin Price Rose 3% Amid Crypto Bull Market Run, Could Hit USD 1 Soon

4.2the price had no decimal points!!! The style has changed! Meme coins with decimal points at the end are no longer associated with Dogecoin. Everyone thinks that it is normal to have no decimal points! https://t.co/L1o9wuglDD — luckycoin🍀中文爱好者 (@wuweiiiiiiiii) December 5, 2024

Shiba Inu Coin Price Increased 7% Amid Bullish Crypto Market

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is wagging its tail with a 7% price pump in the last 24 hours 🐕💸! Meanwhile, whales are playing fetch with only $299M in large transactions—a 52% drop. Guess even whales need a break sometimes! 🐋🐾 #SHIB #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ZXCa2AN6YH — Professor Crypto (@profcryptotalks) December 4, 2024

