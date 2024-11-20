The richest person in the world, Elon Musk, got richer by adding billions to his wealth. The tech billionaire crossed the USD 300 billion mark recently, allegedly supporting Donald Trump to become the 47th President of the United States. It was due to the rise in Tesla shares. Musk added a whopping USD 60 billion after the US Presidential Elections in 2024. He owns companies like X (formerly Twitter), Tesla, SpaceX and xAI. Starlink Coming to India: Indian Government May Plan To Ease License Rules for Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Company.

Elon Musk Net Worth Increases, Now Becomes USD 318 Billion

Elon Musk is now officially worth $318 billion. • The richest person in the world • The only individual in the $300 B club • Projected to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027 His plan is to use the money to get humanity to Mars & preserve the light of consciousness. pic.twitter.com/ZaFY1StkyS — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)