Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink may soon enter the Indian market offering its services. The Indian government is expected to ease the license rules for Starlink. Elon Musk's internet company has reportedly agreed to most licensing terms and has also agreed to address security concerns. However, the company found some of the conditions of the government of India infeasible. The government and Starlink to find a common solution for them. Elon Musk Hints at Tower Catch After Successful Starship Flight 6 Ocean Landing.

India To Ease Licensing Rules for Elon Musk’s Starlink

BREAKING: Indian Government may ease licence rules for Starlink. Starlink has agreed to most licensing terms and pledged to address security concerns, but some conditions are deemed technically infeasible. The government plans to work with Starlink to find a solution. pic.twitter.com/VDTOj182a9 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 20, 2024

