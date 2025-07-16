Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink announced that it improved the satellite internet services by reducing latency and increasing the speed. Starlink said, "Over the past year, as millions of new users have been added to the network, speeds and latency continue to improve". Starlink reaffirmed that it was on a mission to "connect the unconnected to high-speed, low-latency internet." Elon Musk reacted and said, "Upgrades to Starlink". Meanwhile, SpaceX deployed 26 more Starlink satellites into orbit. Tesla Car Price in India: How Much Tesla Model Y Will Cost You in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram? Know On-Road Price Including GST and Road Tax.

