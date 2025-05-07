Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly testing a new transparent voice mode for UI for Grok. The new Grok feature will be introduced, with an option to launch the app directly in voice mode. Using it, the Grok users can access the app directly in voice mode, allowing them to begin a conversation without first opening the Grok app and accessing it. Amid this new update, Grok 3.5 is expected to launch soon within a few days. iOS 18.5 RC Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features, Bug Fixes and Improvements in Its Latest iOS 18.5 Release Candidate; Know More Details.

Grok Voice Mode Direct Access Coming Soon

BREAKING 🚨: xAI is testing a new transparent voice mode UI for Grok. It also comes with an option to launch an app directly in voice mode and a new SuperGrok upsell. Grok 3.5 prep 👀 pic.twitter.com/fSAnwX0TyM — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 6, 2025

