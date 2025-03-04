Google has introduced a new feature called the Data Science Agent for Colab users in certain countries and languages. Google Colab is a free online platform that allows you to write and run Jupyter Notebooks, where you can write and execute Python code from your web browser. It offers free access to Google Cloud GPUs and TPUs, which can be used to run artificial intelligence (AI) models, and it makes it easier for teams to work together on projects. Users can use Data Science Agent by opening a new, blank Colab notebook. Next, you can upload your data file to the notebook. After that, you need to explain what you want to achieve by describing your goals in the Gemini side panel. Data Science Agent will automatically generate the necessary code, import the required libraries, and perform the analysis in your Colab notebook. Google’s Parent Alphabet Unveils Taara Chip, Uses Light Beams for High-Speed Internet Data Transmission.

Google Colab’s New Data Science Agent

Accelerate data science workflows with Google Colab's new Data Science Agent. This agent uses Gemini to act as your coding partner: upload your data, define your analysis goals, and watch a Colab notebook take shape. Now available for all Colab users → https://t.co/PO6OMko9qV pic.twitter.com/ByThAqpvMJ — Google AI Developers (@googleaidevs) March 3, 2025

